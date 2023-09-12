Bulletin: ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...and
Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in northern
Delaware...New Castle. In New Jersey...Camden, Coastal Ocean,
Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex,
Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem, Somerset,
Southeastern Burlington, Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In
Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern
Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton,
Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery.
* WHEN...From 2 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rain are
expected to cross the region late tonight through Wednesday.
Rainfall rates may exceed 1-2 inches per hours, which may
result in flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Info:
Type: Flood Watch
start_time_local: 2023-09-13T02:00:00-04:00
end_time_local: 2023-09-13T17:00:00-04:00
county_name:
state: NJ
headline: Flood Watch from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT
county_fips:
category: Met
url:
urgency: Unknown
severity: Moderate
certainty: Unknown
geographicname: Hunterdon County
state_name: New Jersey