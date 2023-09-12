ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and others stepped up to the plate Tuesday to give a Little League ballpark in Allentown a makeover.

They renovated the East Side Memorial Little League field on East Walnut Street.

It was converted to the new Little League standard of 50 feet between the pitching mound and home plate, and 70 feet between bases.

The IronPigs teamed up with the ballpark and the city's parks and recreation department to make it happen.

"It's a different type of giving back than just writing checks and fundraising, but to actually be here on site to put your sweat into it, gives you a great feeling that you're doing a great thing for these kids," said Kurt Landes, President and General Manager of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

This is the 15th year the IronPigs have helped renovate a local baseball field.