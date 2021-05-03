ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The IronPigs are announcing a partnership that will allow fans to listen to every game this season.
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are partnering with Cumulus Radio that will allow the games to broadcast on Fox Sports Radio 1230 AM, 1320 AM, and 94.7 FM as well as ironpigsbaseball.com during the 2021 season.
The 94.7 FM dial will be a new way for IronPigs fans to listen to each game broadcast this season in conjunction with the traditional AM dials of 1230 and 1320.
Each IronPigs broadcast will begin 30 minutes prior to first pitch with a pregame show that will incorporate interviews and all the up-do-date information surrounding the IronPigs.
The broadcast will conclude with a 15-minute post-game show that will recap each game and get fans prepared for the next game broadcast.
The IronPigs radio broadcasts begin on Tuesday, May 4th when the IronPigs will host the Rochester Red Wings at 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park.