ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs stepped up to the plate in a big way to help defeat cancer.

The team says it raised more than $21,000 during its "Strike Out Cancer Night" last month.

That money is going to the Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute and the PC Hope Foundation.

The team wore purple jerseys, which they auctioned off before and after its game against Syracuse.

It also sold "Strike Out Cancer" T-shirts.