ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced that the upcoming baseball season will be extended by six games.
The season being extended by six games will only affect the Triple-A level. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs final homestand will now begin on Tuesday, Sept. 20 and proceed through Sunday, Sept. 25 against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, a release said Thursday.
The IronPigs were originally scheduled to end the 2022 season at home with a three-game series against the RailRiders from Monday, Sept. 19 through Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Ticketholders who have tickets to the originally scheduled Sept. 19 game will be contacted by their IronPigs ticket representative, the release said.
Game times for the final homestand will be as follows:
• Tuesday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 23 will be at 7:05 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 24 will be at 6:35 p.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 25 will be at 1:35 p.m. The IronPigs will conclude the 2022 season in Syracuse for a three-game series from Monday, September 26 through Wednesday, Sept. 28.
More information regarding tickets and promotions will be announced in the coming days.
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs home-opener will take place on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m.