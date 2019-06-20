A four-run eighth inning put the game out of reach, as the IronPigs fell in Toledo on Wednesday afternoon 11-4.
Twice Lehigh Valley cut in the deficit, in the sixth inning Phil Gosselin got them on the board with an RBI, but Toledo would respond with four runs in the home half.
Again in the top of the seventh the Pigs scored three runs making it a 6-4 game, Toledo would respond with one in the seventh and four in the eighth. Ramon Rosso suffered his first AAA loss for the IronPigs.
Lehigh Valley will look to break the streak and avoid the sweep tomorrow night against the Mud Hens.