ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's hot, and the IronPigs know it.
The team is making an exception to the rules to try to help keep fans cool and hydrated this weekend.
Clear and plastic water bottles are allowed to be carried into Coca-Cola Park during the IronPigs homestand Friday-Sunday, the team announced in a news release Thursday.
The park is also running a deal on water bottles -- 4 Dasani water bottles for $10.
Fans can also walk through water sprinklers at the new LVHN Gate entrance, in center field, from the first through sixth inning.
Highs are expected to remain in the 90s for nearly a week, with the hottest weather coming this weekend.