ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are hosting their annual Pig Day Celebration on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the PNC Club at Coca-Cola Park.

Tickets will be available to fans on a walk-up basis beginning at 9 a.m. at the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park. The ticket office will remain open until 5 p.m.

Fans will also be able to purchase tickets online at ironpigsbaseball.com.

Fans will be able to meet IronPigs Ticket Representatives and get the opportunity to discuss any questions in person.

All individual game tickets will remain digital. Coca-Cola Park will also remain cashless.

The list of activities includes: