ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are hosting their annual Pig Day Celebration on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the PNC Club at Coca-Cola Park.
Tickets will be available to fans on a walk-up basis beginning at 9 a.m. at the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park. The ticket office will remain open until 5 p.m.
Fans will also be able to purchase tickets online at ironpigsbaseball.com.
Fans will be able to meet IronPigs Ticket Representatives and get the opportunity to discuss any questions in person.
All individual game tickets will remain digital. Coca-Cola Park will also remain cashless.
The list of activities includes:
- Complimentary Pulled-Pork and Pulled-Turkey Sandwiches (while supplies last)
- Complimentary Hot Dogs, Chips, Coca-Cola products, and Hot Chocolate (while supplies last)
- Charlie the Pig from Fairy Tail Acres
- IronPigs Mascots will be making appearances throughout the day.
- Live Music by Erin Kelly
- Yard Sign Pick-Up – IronPigs yard signs will be available for pick-up (while supplies last)
- Children’s Activities such as coloring and face-painting with Tootsie the Clown.