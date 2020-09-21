ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Oktoberfest event is coming to Coca-Cola Park.
The IronPigs will host the event on Saturday, Oct. 17, according to a news release. It will be part of the Fall Event Series at Coca-Cola Park.
The event will feature two sessions from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the field. Tickets are $50 per person. Tickets include a tasting mug. Designated driver tickets are $15, which includes food and water. Limited tickets are available as the IronPigs will follow all appropriate capacity and seating guidelines.
The event will be in “flight-style” when serving various beers. Small mason jars will be provided for the tastings. Each meal includes 12 tastings of different fall-flavored beers. Four beers will be paired with appetizers, four with entrees and four with desserts. IronPigs staff members will bring each “flight” of beer and food out to each table. A full menu will be provided for guests. The menu will be as follows:
Appetizers
Brezel (Pretzels) – served with spicy mustard
Reiberdatschi (Potato Pancake) – served with sour cream and apple sauce
Entrees
Spätzle (Pasta) topped with Schweinebraten (Roast Pork braised with dark beer and onions)
Wurstl (Sausage) served in a hoagie bun and spicy brown mustard
Desserts
Black Forest Cake
The event will feature beers such as Dogfish Head Pumpkin Ale, Flying Fish Hazy Bones, Long Trail Harvest, Devils Backbone O’Fest, Downeast Pumpkin Blend, Fat Head Spooky Tooth, Lancaster Baked Pumpkin Ale, New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Atomic Pumpkin Ale, and Troegs Lucky Holler.
Players will be told to follow proper social distancing policies. Masks are required of patrons as they enter and exit Coca-Cola Park, as they order or pick-up food and as they use restrooms. Masks are not required once people are seated at their table or field location and are socially distanced appropriately from other guests.