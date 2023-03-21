ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are strengthening their ties with the Hispanic community.

Team officials announced Tuesday that Coca-Cola Park will host two nights this summer completely dedicated to Dominican culture.

The theme for those two nights will be "Lehigh Valley Mamajuana."

The name comes from a drink that originated in the Dominican Republic.

The players will be wearing uniforms with Mamajuana logos on them on the Dominican nights.

The IronPigs are also now selling Mamajuana merchandise on the team's website.