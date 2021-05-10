ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will offer a free game ticket to those who receive their shot before the May 25th game at their COVID-19 vaccination clinic
The clinic will be held at Coca-Cola Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Allentown Health Bureau will administer the shots to adults 18 and older just prior to the IronPigs game that evening at 7:05 p.m.
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are encouraging everyone 18 and older to get vaccinated. For those who do receive a vaccination on Tuesday, May 25th, those individuals can show their new vaccination card at the Provident Bank Ticket Office and receive a FREE ticket to the game to see the IronPigs play the Worcester Red Sox immediately after.
The Allentown Health Bureau is distributing only the Moderna vaccine. Guests who receive a COVID-19 vaccination will be able to receive their second dose on Thursday, June 24th at the Allentown Fairgrounds any time from 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.