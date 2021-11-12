Inflation is at historic highs, and the IRS is making some adjustments to keep up on next year's taxes, with a large inflation adjustment around 3% for most tax brackets.
The IRS makes small adjustments every year, but it's usually much lower, says Jeff Berdahl, a shareholder at RLB Accountants in Allentown.
"It's historically been around 1%. The top earners in the top brackets, like 37% bracket-ers it's about a $20,000 difference in income," Berdahl said.
Although that 3% increase is still less than half of current inflation.
The latest consumer price index showed October's inflation to be up 6.2% from a year ago.
"It's a compromise. They're recognizing it and it's kind of in the middle if you will," Berdahl said.
The IRS also increased the standard deduction by $800 for married couples and $400 for single filers.
The maximum earned income tax credit also went up $200.
You'll also be able to put $1,000 more in your 401K.
The IRA contribution cap has not changed.
"The other thing they might want to consider is to make sure they're withholding for 2022 with their employers is adjusted. It should be," Berdahl said.
Most tax filing systems - like Turbo Tax - should update on their own.