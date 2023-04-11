ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There's just one week left until the April 18 tax filing deadline, and the IRS is warning of potential scams to steal your information.

The list of 12 scams, called the "dirty dozen," is updated every year.

"You've just got to be alert at all times that scammers are always finding a new way to steal your information and ultimately steal your money," said Bill Bloss with RLB Accountants in Allentown.

This year, the IRS says be suspicious of anyone who claims they can get you an extremely large refund or employee retention tax credits. Often, if an offer sounds too good to be true, it is.

If you receive emails or texts asking for personal information, that likely isn't the IRS. Also, be cautious of any mail you receive. If it seems off, it probably is.

"Don't be willing to give it away. Be cautious and if someone calls and says they're from the IRS when they call you, simply hang up. If they send you an email, delete it and block them as junk," Bloss said.

Also, be wary of any letters asking for information about your stimulus check, unemployment, or fraudulent job offers.

If you're deducting charitable donations, make sure it is a legitimate 501c3 on the IRS website.

Lastly, if anyone offering to prepare your taxes refuses to sign the documents, that is also a big red flag. They'll steal your information, take your money, and run.

"They don't sign the return and next year they're gone. Use reputable tax preparers. Use reputable professionals out there," Bloss said.