ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Expect a delay on your income tax return - again - this year if you received at least one of two tax credits.
"We're just getting started, but my guess is it's going to be just as brutal as the last two," said Bill Bloss, with RLB Accountants in Allentown.
To deter fraud, the IRS says it's slowing returns for those claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Child Tax Credit. Also, some of its Child Tax Credit letters - Letter 6419 - contain incorrect information about the amount some taxpayers received.
If you claim the wrong amount, your tax return could be flagged, leading to delays of weeks or even months.
"You want to get that letter, look at the numbers being reported, and compare that exactly to your bank account. So get those bank statements out or get online. Use the numbers that hit your bank account. Don't rely on the numbers in that letter," Bloss said.
Also, returns with errors on the third stimulus check amount could take up to four months to resolve.
"You want to confirm how much you received, report that on your tax return and if you are due more money, you'll get a larger refund on your tax return," Bloss said.
The IRS says it's currently behind on about 6 million returns, although some tax advocates say the number is much higher. Typically, it's about 1 million behind by this time of the year.
"The IRS system is broken. It's antiquated. You've got older people working there retiring, so they're short staffed. You've got computers that were put in place back in the 60s," Bloss said.
To expedite the process, the IRS recommends you e-file and receive your refund via direct deposit.
Double check all the information you include in your return to make sure it's correct, and make sure you save all your paperwork.
If you're not sure how much money you were supposed to get, check on the IRS website.