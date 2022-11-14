ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During a special meeting held at city hall Monday night, Allentown City Council advanced a $50,000 transfer to complete the construction of Irving Pool.
The move allows the Parks and Recreation Department to implement the East Side pool's new design. The City has indicated the old pool and bathhouse will be replaced by an activity pool complete with a beachfront entrance, 3-foot deep wading area, water features, amenities, whirlpool-type features, swim lap lanes and a new bathhouse.
The new pool complex will feature two buildings — one for bather check-in and one to house public restrooms, a lifeguard room and the pool equipment. A total of three restrooms will be on the pool deck and three restrooms will face the park for general public use at all times during the year.
Younger bathers will have four tall water spray features within the beach entry area. A large circular vortex whirlpool will be located at the pool's center to provide swirling water for recreation. A long underwater bench, with a seating cove encircling a gentle fountain feature, will provide a quiet area for gathering away from the spray and vortex recreation facilities. A two-lane, 25-yard lap area will also be built. All complex features will be accessible for all bathers, regarding of ability and physical limitations.
In other news, council advanced legislation amending the 2022 capital fund budget to transfer $11,275 into the Valania Park improvement project. The park, located off Union Street between William Street and South Sixth Street, features a basketball court, picnic tables and a large playground.