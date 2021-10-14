BETHLEHEM, Pa. - You reach out to shake hands with people, it's the normal thing to do.
But that custom may be formally left behind by Jo Cheney, but maybe not by her husband Glenn.
"You did not shake my hand?" I asked. "How come?"
"Because I'm worried about COVID," Jo said.
The handshake dates back thousands of years as a sign of peace, one that Neville Gardner, the owner of the Red Stag Pub and Donegal Square, says is a job requirement, but adds fist bumps are now a normal part of the patron menu.
"Was there ever a moment during the pandemic, when you thought I wouldn't shake hands again?" I asked.
"Yes. When most people felt that way," he said.
"When did it change for you?"
"When I got vaccinated."
For 24-year-old marketing coordinator and PR representative Annika Dahlgren, the return of the handshake was never in doubt, but she adds it now comes with sanitizer.
"I feel like a handshake is universal, especially among generations," Dahlgren said. "It is a sign of respect, it is a sign of getting to know somebody, and it's a sign of openness and it's a great way to show that you're open to talking to somebody, to building that connection."
A fist bump or handshake, a social custom that survived a pandemic.