ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 69 News videographer filmed as he was led into 104 North 8th Street, along with the landlord and Allentown City Council members, three days after the city posted notice the property needed to be vacated because it was "Unfit For Human Habitation."
There were heated exchanges between landlord Richard Smith and council members outside and inside the building.
The building was deemed habitable again on Monday after a follow-up inspection.
"The building shouldn't have been red-tagged," Smith said. "The problem was fixed within two hours of it happening."
Smith says the issues stemmed from a tenant's overflowing sink and subsequent water outage.
The city didn't specify the violations. City council members say tenants have complained about cleanliness, including feces in the hallway, and security issues.
Smith says tenants never brought those concerns to him.
Surrounded by fellow council members, Candida Affa said the incident has re-ignited council's determination to establish a Landlord Responsibility Bill.
"That if they own a building and the city comes and red-tags it they have to be responsible to relocate these people," Affa said. "Maybe removing their license."
"To do it at a landlord's expense doesn't make sense," Smith said. "I think if it does get to a relocation program tenants will destroy properties in order to make it uninhabitable."
Smith's concerned with a landlord being held financially accountable for damage a tenant causes. He also has issue with the possibility of a landlord being in the position of paying for alternative housing for tenants who aren't paying rent.