ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At Cedar Beach pool, the kids are keeping cool.
But outside in the parking lot community action group Lehigh Valley Stands Up is talking about a hot topic that could change Allentown's City Charter.
"We need 17,000 signatures in order to get a proposal on the ballot that would eliminate solitary confinement in the Lehigh County prison," said Ashleigh Strange with Lehigh Valley Stands Up.
If they get all those signatures, Allentown voters would ultimately decide the issue.
Outside the group's Union Boulevard headquarters, a mock solitary confinement cell is set up to give people an idea of what being locked up for 23 hours a day might be like.
Lehigh Valley Stands Up is organizing a team of volunteers to get the signatures from registered voters before August 9.
Among the volunteers is Sergio Hyland, who spent 22 years in prison, five of which were in solitary confinement.
"It's bad for society because you send human beings into a cage and you break them mentally, emotionally, and a lot of times physically, and then you have no choice but to release them into society without treatment, without resources," Hyland said.
We reached out to Lehigh County Jail to get their take on the issue. We told officials we wanted to know how many people were currently in solitary confinement, for how long and what the parameters were for ending up there.
We did not hear back.
PA Stands Up says it's running petition drives for ballot initiatives in Lehigh and Lackawanna counties because that is where it has offices.
Last year Allegheny County voters passed a similar measure.