EASTON, Pa. - Janet and Pam Gallagher cheered on family at the third Easton Twilight Criterium on Saturday. It featured hundreds of cyclists going through downtown.

"It's awesome, it's good for the community and it brings everyone together, I love it," said Janet Gallagher.

Pam was in visiting from New Jersey.

"It's a beautiful town, there's so much to do here," said Pam Gallagher.

The Criterium featured both amateur and professional races, drawing in crowds from all over.

"We're bringing in people from a pretty broad regional footprint: from New York City, Washington D.C, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, even they're coming in for this race," said Gabe Lloyd, co-event director

Lloyd said it is a day they have spent months preparing for.

"A lot of them have never been to Easton, so it's a great opportunity really for Easton to really meet a new crowd," said Lloyd.

"These events usually bring a great crowd out for us, people that normally don't come down," said Simon Woolbert, director of operations at The Bayou.

Woolbert said for events like this there are extra employees in the kitchen and waiting on tables. He tells 69 News the restaurant had quick grab and go things at the bar for the criterium.

"Usually events like this, Bacon Fest, Garlic Fest we get a lot of people who don't even know the restaurant exists," said Woolbert.

"We've had an amazing turnout here and I think we're getting a lot of new people into Easton and we're really excited to put on this great day of racing," said Lloyd.