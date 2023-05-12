S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The doors are open for Dorney Park's 139th season. The family fun kicked off at 10 a.m. on Friday with hundreds of kids waiting to be the first ones in the park for the season.

"It feels like a holiday here at Dorney Park — just everyone getting here for the first time, seeing our guests again in 2023," Ryan Eldredge, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom public relations manager, said.

It's been a few months since visitors have been at the park, and since then, there have been a number of upgrades. That includes the renovation of some restaurants and adding new merchandise to the park's gift shop.

In terms of entertainment, Eldredge says they're bringing out a Peanuts Block Party this year.

"Whether it's Sally or Lucy or Snoopy, or Charlie Brown or Franklin, they're going to get to see them all in this block party that the kids will be able to engage with them," Eldredge said.

The park expects 7,000 to 8,000 people to set foot on the grounds Friday. School field trips from high schools across the region account for a good amount of those visitors.

"I like the rides — the big ones too. The ones that go upside down and stuff like that," said Lenape Valley High School freshman Sam Ballogh.

"[My favorite is] Demon Drop! I've been waiting to go on that for awhile," Gianna Baron, freshman at Lenape Valley High School, said.