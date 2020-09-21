WHITEHALL, Pa. - A frantic scene unfolded Saturday when gunshots rang out in the crowded Lehigh Valley Mall.
Employees and visitors had to make split-second decisions.
As she returned to work the next day, the Sunday shift for one store manager at the mall was something completely unfamiliar.
“I worked there today,” said Nicole Spiegel, manager at Claire’s inside the mall. “It was changed. It was looked at different today. It felt different.”
The difference due to a Saturday late afternoon shooting incident inside the mall.
“I had looked out to my gate to the entrance of my store, and I seen people running, and at that time I heard about three shots going off,” said Spiegel.
Confusion and chaos ensued as Spiegel says she rushed to close her storefront gate at Claire's and protect the 20 people she says filled her store.
Amid the frightening and unfamiliar, she leaned on family.
“I called my husband as I was putting down the gate so I could just hear his voice to kinda calm me down, so I knew that I could handle the situation,” said Spiegel.
Many lived out the experience inside the mall inside store spaces without knowing what was going on. Spiegel says she just wanted to keep her employees and customers safe.
“I just told them to get in the back and I stood kind of towards the front so that I could see what was going on,” she said.
The mall is slated to open at regular hours to start another week, as employees, customers and all involved continue to process the incident.
“It’s kind of hard to say how you really feel about it, mixed emotions,” said Spiegel. “You really wanna feel safe but then you kinda always wanna look over your shoulder now.“
Police say no injuries were reported, and they are still looking for suspects.
69 News reached out to Lehigh Valley Mall security, who directed all questions and inquiries to the mall's owner, Simon Property Group. Simon Property Group has yet to respond.