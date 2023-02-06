L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Monday evening, a special get together brought tears and smiles in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County.

As 12-year-old Emily FaRannte walked inside the Lower Saucon Township Municipal Building, the 6th grader had no idea what she was about to receive.

Emily, who describes herself as kind and loving and says she "loves helping people," was about to get something to help lessen the load in her battle with cancer.

When she realized she had been handed a check for $5,520, Emily grabbed her face in utter disbelief.

"My mom just told me we were going to take a photo with the cops," said Emily. "I was shocked."

Late last May, after having some unexpected back pain, Emily received the diagnosis: lymphoma. Then, in October, after fighting the cancer for several months, it came back.

"She has been a champ through it all. She hangs at the hospital, she makes slimes for the nurses, she has a smile card and she gives them drinks and candy," said Adele FaRannte, Emily's mother.

Treatment has been more extensive as Emily inches closer to remission.

"She now spends 3-4 weeks in the hospital at a shot, and she gets to come home for one week, and then, we do it again," explained Adele. "She needs to be in remission, and then, we do a stem cell transplant, so that's where we're hoping to be next."

Mom says the check will help to cover travel costs and ensure someone can always be by Emily's side.

"It helps a lot. It really does. It helps a lot. We spend a lot of time at the hospital. We're going to be going to CHOP [Children's Hospital of Philadelphia] soon, so it's going to be a lot driving down to CHOP, parking, tolls and everything," added Emily's mom. "[She's] Amazing. A fighter. She is so, so strong. She is so much stronger than I have ever imagined."

Lower Saucon Police Chief Thomas Barndt says it just made sense to donate this year's proceeds from "No Shave November" to the FaRannte family. Area residents and some local businesses also pitched in some donations.

"You're going to bring tears to my eyes, but I love it," said Chief Barndt. "Anything we can do to help people: That's what we're here for."

"I just want to say thank you to all the police for pitching in, and thank you for everyone who pitched in to make it happen," said Emily.

"She's a fighter, and she's going to win," said Chief Barndt.

A Facebook page chronicles each leg of Emily's fight with lymphoma. It's called Emily's Fight.