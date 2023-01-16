Pennsylvania's attorney general is hours away from becoming the governor.
Josh Shapiro has spent the last nearly 20 years in politics. He's been Pennsylvania's attorney general for the last six.
Tuesday morning, he'll be sworn in as the commonwealth's 48th governor.
Shapiro will face challenges, but he will also have some advantages, like walking in to a multi-billion-dollar budget surplus.
Before the governing, though, comes the inaugural celebration.
69 News received a long list of vendors — and a shorter one of some big names in music — all expected at the inaugural celebration on Tuesday.
It seems those in attendance will get many tastes and sounds of the commonwealth. A good number of those vendors come from our own backyard in the Lehigh Valley.
The inaugural celebration has "PA" written all over it, starting with the vendors.
From Philly cheesesteaks to Pittsburgh pierogi, the inaugural committee looks to celebrate Pennsylvania's rich food history and heritage.
There will be plenty from right in our neck of the woods, such as Yuengling in Pottsville, Schuylkill County; Hatfield in Bucks County; and several wineries and distilleries in the Lehigh Valley area.
This Life Forever Inc. is a distillery based in Allentown. Its CEO and founder, Russell Fletcher, says the company will be providing 30 cases of Mishka Premium Vodka for the celebration. It dropped off everything at the venue in Lancaster County last Friday.
"It means the world, especially considering it's the inauguration for the new governor," Fletcher said. "He came in riding on justice, equality and diversity."
Fletcher says his company is the only Black-owned distillery in the commonwealth.
"[Shapiro] and his team giving us an opportunity to participate in his inaugural event is huge," he said.
The inaugural committee's executive director, Amanda Warren, says the committee partnered with more than 60 locally-owned and -operated businesses.
"Governor-elect Shapiro knows our local businesses are the backbone of Pennsylvania’s economy," Warren said.
Meanwhile, top-level talent from the commonwealth will also represent at the celebration, including multi-platinum-selling, Wiz Khalifa. He's a Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated recording artist who grew up in Pittsburgh.
The event will also include singer, songwriter and record producer Smokey Robinson, who took the world by storm as part of The Miracles, starting in the 60s. Though born in Michigan, Robinson has strong business and personal ties to Pittsburgh.