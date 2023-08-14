BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Year 40 of Musikfest wrapped up on Sunday.

“Its like... what do you look forward to now," said Jerry Ortiz from Chalfont.

“It's like.. oh no, we don't have anywhere to go.. you know," said Joanna Kilgannon from Bethlehem.

But….we want to know what you’ll miss the most above all?

“What will I miss most? All the noise," said Lisa Ann Kuntz of Bethlehem.

"The food," said Brian Davis of Long Island.

“Eating corn," said Lexie Gonzales.

What about…things you’d like to see more of or not so much more of?

“I like food and I think the food was spread out in spaces here, where we had to walk from one space to the next," said Kuntz.

“Some people might enjoy candy here that you can get on this side but not the other."

“Cast in Bronze….they brought him down here for three nights then they stopped it," said Mark Kessler of Bethlehem.

"I hope he comes back again."

“I think the bands that were really drew attention they should keep coming back," said Kilgannon.

And if it’s just too crowded for you…..some festers have advice for next year

“Come down at 11 o'clock, grab yourself something to eat, a cup of coffee walk around main street and by 12 o'clock things are starting," said Kilgannon.

“Set a schedule and you'll be set!"

But all in all….Musikfest 2023 seemed to be a hit

“They do a really good job," said Ortiz.

“I think they did a great job," said Kuntz.

“Its just been a great experience," said Davis.

“This was just like the perfect perfect, perfect end to the summer!"