ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Memorial Day weekend has traditionally been the time public pools open, so folks can cool off in the late spring. However, it seems fewer and fewer public pools are opening in communities across the region.
69 News spoke with Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk at a bustling Cedar Beach Pool on Monday afternoon during the unofficial kickoff to summer.
"Quietly and calmly respecting our fallen soldiers, as we do on Memorial Day," Tuerk said. "But also enjoying some barbecue and checking in with my friends at the pool."
It's typical for many pools to open Memorial Day weekend, and in Allentown, Cedar Beach was no exception.
"I think it's pretty cool, you know, a lot of people are out here, it's really packed," Zsaraiiyah Hardy, a pool-goer from Allentown, said.
"It's so fun, and it helps many people, and you can meet so many new friends," 10-year-old Khadir Austin, from Bethlehem, said.
Austin was visiting the Cedar Beach Pool with his family, since the Yosko location they typically go to isn't open until June 10, according to its website.
"I just love that my family takes me everywhere that I want," 5-year-old Ahzyri Gillian, also from Bethlehem, said.
"This is our community. It's a beautiful, diverse group of people," Tuerk said. "Allentown is the center of the Lehigh Valley."
Tuerk tells 69 News his city had an easier time finding lifeguards once it lowered the minimum age required to start from 16 years to 15 years. It's the minimum age set by the Red Cross.
"We knew there was a lifeguard issue last year," he said. "We knew we had to do something about it, and we responded accordingly."
He said the reason the Mack Pool on the south side isn't open just yet is because many lifeguards are finishing up their high school year.
"For us, it's getting all our lifeguards acclimated and ready to go," he said.
Tuerk says another pool temporarily closed is the Irving Pool on the east side, since construction recently began there.
"I've got my fingers crossed," he said, "It's hot today, but I'm looking forward to doing a polar plunge once we finish construction on that pool."
Some pools are not just temporarily closed. At the Catasauqua Pool, it wasn't only an empty location but a completely empty pool, too. 69 News ran into some locals playing basketball nearby.
"It stinks because I used to come down here with a bunch of my friends and hang out all the time and now, we can't do that," Conner Booth, from Catasauqua, said.
The Catasauqua Pool has been closed for several seasons, amid severe disrepair and concerns of possible sinkholes. Council voted last winter to seek bids and demolish it.
"There was, like, a big leak, and there were holes in it and I guess a guy didn't want to repair it," Conner's brother, Justin Booth, 11, said.
The Fountain Hill Community Pool was completely empty as well.
A neighbor told 69 News he saw workers inside the area cleaning it up earlier on Monday.
The Fountain Hill Community Coalition said it's shooting for reopening next year.
"Briefly, we were hoping to open this year," the coalition said. "We raised adequate money to perform needful repairs and have performed via volunteers the difficult work. However, we couldn't attract lifeguards."
"The pool will be continued to be repaired/painted by the Coalition without tax $$ [sic]," it said. "We're shooting for next year."
Over at the Borough of Pen Argyl, that pool looked far from ready as well. But last July, state Sen. Lisa Boscola announced she'd secured $500,000 for the Weona Park Pool.
In Whitehall Township, two out of the three pools are closed "until further notice." The one exception is the Parkview (Hokey) Pool.