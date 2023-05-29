ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Memorial Day weekend has traditionally been the time public pools open, so folks can cool off in the late spring. But it seems fewer and fewer public pools are opening in communities across the region.

It's the unofficial kick-off to summer. 69 News ran into Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk at a bustling Cedar Beach Pool on Memorial Day Monday afternoon.



"Quietly and calmly respecting our fallen soldiers, as we do on Memorial Day," Tuerk said. "But also enjoying some barbecue and checking in with my friends at the pool."



It's typical for many pools to open Memorial Day weekend. And in Allentown, Cedar Beach was no exception.



"I think it's pretty cool, you know, a lot of people are out here, it's really packed," Zsaraiiyah Hardy, a pool-goer from Allentown, said.



But this year, unfortunately there are plenty of other exceptions in our region.



At the Catasauqua Pool, it wasn't only an empty location, but a completely empty pool, too. 69 News ran into some locals playing basketball nearby.



"It stinks because I used to come down here with a bunch of my friends and hang out all the time and now we can't do that," Conner Booth, from Catasauqua, said.



The Catasauqua Pool has been closed for several seasons, amid severe disrepair and concerns of possible sinkholes. Council voted last winter to seek bids and demolish it.



"There was like a big leak and there were holes in it and I guess a guy didn't want to repair it," Conner's brother, Justin Booth, 11, said.



And the Fountain Hill pool was completely empty as well.



A neighbor tells 69 News he saw workers inside the area cleaning it up earlier on Monday. But the Fountain Hill Community Coalition tells us now, it's shooting for next year, saying:



"Briefly we were hoping to open this year. We raised adequate money to perform needful repairs and have performed via volunteers the difficult work. However, we couldn’t attract lifeguards.



"The pool will be continued to be repaired/painted by the Coalition without tax $$ [sic]. We’re shooting for next year."



Over at the Borough of Pen Argyl, that pool looked far from ready as well. But last July, state Sen. Lisa Boscola announced she'd secured $500,000 for the Weona Park Pool.



And in Whitehall Township, two out of the three pools are closed "until further notice." The one exception is the Parkview (Hokey) Pool.



Mayor Tuerk tells 69 News his city had an easier time finding lifeguards once they lowered the minimum age required to start from 16 years to 15 years. It's the minimum age set by the Red Cross.