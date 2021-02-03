ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The snow was falling, as a historic storm pummeled the Lehigh Valley with more than two feet of snow, impacting roads throughout the region.
During that time, The Allentown Health Bureau was tasked with quite the challenge after learning a shipment of Moderna vaccines that it was previously told was being delayed, showed up unexpectedly Tuesday.
"Surprisingly, it arrived, and in putting that vaccine away, we determined 300 doses of the vaccine we already had were ready to go and would not make it until our clinic this morning," said Vicky Kistler, director of the health bureau.
Kistler was up against the clock: those 300 doses needed to be in patient's arms by 9 p.m. Tuesday or they would have to be discarded.
The health bureau's vaccine clinic scheduled for Monday and Tuesday had to be postponed due to snow, so Kistler had to find another provider that could administer them.
"I called Lehigh Valley Health Network and they said 'bring it on out,'" Kistler said.
Kistler had also made a call to Mark Shahda, deputy director of public works.
"I got a call from her, she needed a helping hand, she had some vaccine that needed to be delivered to LVHN," Shahda said.
As luck would have it, Shahda was out inspecting roads, and wasn't far from the health bureau.
"I volunteered to pick one of her nurses and deliver it to LVHN," Shahda said.
LVHN was ready when it arrived early Tuesday evening.
"It was a team effort," said Terry Burger, Administrator for Infection Control and Prevention at Lehigh Valley Health Network.
In a matter of hours, LVHN had enough staff available to extend its clinic hours and reached out to 300 people willing to get to the hospital in a matter of hours.
"Yes, people came in the snowstorm," Burger said.
86-year-old Sophie Edwards was one of those people.
"I was really thrilled, you know, to be able to get the emergency call and to be able to get in there," Edwards said.
In the middle of a historic storm, teamwork worked perfectly.
"We're grateful for the patients and eternally grateful for LVHN administering that vaccine on a moment's notice," Kistler said.
The Allentown Health Bureau resumed vaccinations at its clinic at the Allentown Fairgrounds on Wednesday, including vaccinating those who had appointments scheduled for Monday and Tuesday of this week.