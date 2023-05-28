SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - Inside the Union Evangelical Lutheran Church in Schnecksville, the sounds of the Hearts For Music Orchestra filled the air at a benefit concert.

"The joy has just been overwhelming for me," said Kitrael Chin, founder and director of Hearts For Music.

It is a special needs orchestra with programs in Ohio that launched in 2016, now expanding to the Lehigh Valley.

"This started when I had some children come up to me and tell me that they couldn't be allowed in orchestra, cause they just weren't allowed in band orchestras," said Chin.

Each performer uses the GarageBand app on an iPad, playing together as one.

"They were so excited and it was beautiful," said Jackie Bucks of Hearts For Music Pennsylvania.

Bucks is helping to bring the program to Pennsylvania. She said she found out about it while doing some research and reached out to Chin. She tells us her music student Teddy Anderson was her inspiration.

"He was going into high school and I was worried he wasn't going to be able to go into the orchestra," said Bucks.

Anderson has a list of musical talents, singing being one of them.

"I play the cello and the piano - two instruments," said Anderson.

Bucks said there will be two summer camps. A program Chin said he wants to keep expanding.

"So, it just warms my heart to see them have fun and to be experienced, 'oh wow I can do something these other musicians are doing," said Chin.