BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It went from fun to fear in an instant at Musikfest.

A Saturday night shooting sent a stampede of visitors scrambling to get away. On Sunday, police are continuing to investigate what exactly happened.

The gunfire rang out around 10:45 p.m. on the festival's north side.

Police are calling it an "isolated incident."

Authorities confirmed the shooting to 69 News, but they've yet to release details on the nature of the shooting -- including how many people were involved or injuries. It appears that a single shot may have been fired, according to several witnesses.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin told 69 News the investigation remains active, but he's not commenting any further at this point.

Bethlehem police posted on social media that last night's festival was shut down as a precaution.

Police said the city authorized the festival to resume at noon Sunday.

ArtsQuest referred to the police statement when asked to comment on the situation.

As Musikfest resumed Sunday, 69 News spoke with festival goers who were caught up in the middle of Saturday night's mayhem.

"It was like a giant stampede of people running, people falling, people falling on those who had fallen, said Christine, who declined to provide her last name. "I just grabbed the children and threw them behind a ten so they didn't get crushed."

"I was just happy to be safe," said Michael Capuano.

Many fest goers panicked, torn on where to turn and trying to figure out where exactly the loud noise erupted from.

"The band was playing and we could barely hear anything," Tori Malloy said.

Danil Kurtz calling the shooting surreal.

"It was out of a movie for sure," he said. "Until you experience it yourself, you don't really understand the severity of it at all."

People of all ages were seen sprinting away from the Plaza Tropical and police yelling to clear the area.

"Families were around, kids are around crying. Just a lot to take in at Musikfest here," Maddie Capuano said.

69 News spoke with people who said the incident will not stop them from returning to Musikfest.

"I don't think it should shed a bad light on Musikfest," Christina said. "Its such an amazing event and one small incident shouldn't make it look bad."