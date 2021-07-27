ALLENTOWN, Pa. - U.S. Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles stunned the world Tuesday when she decided to withdraw from the women's gymnastics teams final.
The 24-year-old said she wasn't in the right frame of mind to compete.
eMjae Frazier, who trains at Parkette's Gymnastics Training Center in Allentown, and was previously on the U.S. National Junior Team which allowed her to train alongside Biles, said she understands the decision.
"It was smart. Who knows, the results could have been worse, if she wasn't in it, and the lack of confidence contributed to it," Frazier said.
The U.S. Team won silver in the event.
"Once that negative thought comes in your head, it's pretty much over. If you think 'oh, I might fall,' you're most likely to get hurt. You need to be with it 100%," Frazier said.
It's not clear if Biles will compete in other Tokyo events. Biles said she's taking it one day at a time.
"We're just praying, hoping, crossing our fingers, hopefully something will happen, she goes to sleep, forgets it all happened, and goes 'ok, I know how to do this' and her body and mind works together," Frazier said.
Either way, Frazier said Biles is still a champion. She's already the world's greatest gymnast and a champion for the sport of gymnastics.
“Simone’s help as being the GOAT, as they say, has really brought gymnastics into the limelight,” Frazier said