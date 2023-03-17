BETHLEHEM, Pa. - "Happy St. Patrick's Day!"

Everyone in Bethlehem is Irish Friday night.

"We have our second annual Slainte Celtic Cultural Festival," said Addyson Young, Programming Specialist at ArtsQuest.

"We've got vendors, we've got food, it's a big party!"

Each floor of ArtsQuest featured a different Irish band, meant to be enjoyed with a cold drink in hand. Families and friends came decked out in their green. Some even made the event a part of their yearly tradition.

"Do you guys usually celebrate together?" I asked.

"Yes. we try to, whenever we can," said Mary Beth Gannon, from Randolph, New Jersey.

"We have been going out for St. Pattys for how many years, I don't know, 30?" said Trudi Raspa, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

And the party isn't over after St. Patrick's Day.

The Irish festivities are part of a three-day long event, which began on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

"We've been having a great time all day," said Pam Leneghan, from Randolph, New Jersey.

So grab that green, and get ready for some more music, more food, and yes, more Guinness.