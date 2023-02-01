ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A student brought a loaded gun into Dieruff High School on Wednesday, according to Allentown police, who say the school went into lockdown. Now a 14-year-old boy faces several charges.

Ludwin Castellanos was picking up his younger sister, Abigail, from swimming practice that evening when he learned the news.

"It's a crazy world that we live in nowadays," he said. "It's pretty scary with the fact that, you know, a kid could just come in with a loaded gun to high school."

A student inside Dieruff High School was carrying a loaded gun. Police say it was around 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday, when Allentown School District officials were told. The school officials followed all safety protocols, police said, then locked the school down for the duration of the incident.

"One of our security guards, he told us that we were going on lockdown so just, like run to a room," freshman Abigail Castellanos said. "So, me and my friend, we just like ran and we just started laughing about it until we found out that it was a real lockdown."

Police say school resource officers found the student: a 14-year-old boy from Allentown.

"Basically, all I heard was that there's one freshman guy, he brought a gun to school," Abigail said. "And he was just like, whipping it around in front of the cameras. And he was just like, showing it off to his friends. And then they caught him through the school cameras."

The boy has been charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Allentown Police say parents were notified of the lockdown through school messaging channels.

Parents who spoke with 69 News at Dieruff High School Wednesday night say they appreciated the transparency.

Back in September, a similar incident happened at William Allen High School. A student entered the school with a loaded gun and was then taken into custody.

But it took nearly a week for officials to disclose the student was actually inside the school with the loaded weapon.

"With everything that's going on in this world," Ludwin said, "the parents should know, hey, the schools just went on a lockdown because of a loaded gun, you know, we're taking control of it, just as a precaution."

Allentown police say the investigation is active and ongoing. 69 News reached out to the Allentown Police Department, the Allentown School District and the Lehigh County District Attorney, and none are commenting further at this time.