ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Friday night was a big one for Philly sports fans. Whether you may have been watching baseball or basketball, both Philadelphia teams played at home, both with Boston visiting.

As 76ers prepared to host the Celtics in Game 3 of the playoffs, Center Joel Embiid was presented with his MVP award.

Meanwhile, another MVP returned home for the Phillies, with the Boston Red Sox visiting.

It was a busy night in Philadelphia sports.

69 News visited Sports & Social in Allentown to speak with Phillies and 6ers fans.

Robert Torres-Johnson, decked out in Philadelphia Phillies gear, was actually there to cheer the Sixers on, but says he likes the way the baseball clothing looks better.

"Phillies got nice colors," he said. "Make you look nice, feel nice, look good."

"Boston can get out of here," Charles McWilliams, also clad in Phillies apparel, said. "I want both the Philles and the 6ers to win. It's going to be tough. They're a pretty competitive town for sports to play in, but I mean, Philly we have heart so I just hope we can top them."

The Sixers entered a pivotal Game Three, tied 1-1 with the Celtics.

"I think we're going to win, to be honest," Torres-Johnson said. "I think the Sixers are going to take it."

And maybe most -- but not everyone at the sports bar Friday night -- were rooting for the home teams.

Taj Singh and Mik Jaa were watching the basketball game wearing Celtics jerseys.

"These are my guys, man," Singh said. "So every time we come here, we've got to let them know what's up."

The Boston fans, who both live in Allentown, predicted a tough, but victorious road for their team.

"Celtics in 6," Jaa said.

"I would say Celtics in 6 as well," Singh said.

Just before tipoff, Sixers center, Joel Embiid was awarded MVP for the season.

"He's an elite center," Torres-Johnson said. "He's been playing for years."

And speaking of MVP, in baseball, Bryce Harper returned home Friday night, for the first time since his Tommy John surgery.

"Our starting pitching's been up and down, but our batting, it shows a lot of potential, with Harper back especially," McWilliams said.

Fans hope this MVP's return will smooth out the Phils' rocky start.

I'm expecting a big game tonight from Harper, since it's his debut home," McWilliams added.

And with all the recent Philadelphia post-season play, many fans are just happy to be a part of it all.

"The Eagles went to the Superbowl," Torres-Johnson said. "I think Philly got the city, the town and the cities around it behind them right now."

"It's a PA thing," Paul Wilson, from North Whitehall Township, said. "PA teams, PA people, everybody doing good out here. We're dominating. And we're about to close it out."