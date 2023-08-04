BETHLEHEM, Pa. – It's finally that time again: Musikfest 2023 officially kicked off Friday evening, following previews the night before. Folks will get to see hundreds of acts on 17 stages over the next 10 days, including Walk the Moon, which is hitting the main stage later Friday night.

Opening ceremony kicked off inside the Wells Fargo Festplatz entrance on the north side of Bethlehem at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Heavy, thick gray clouds covered the sky, as organizers told 69 News they were watching the weather ahead of the event.

Moreen Wheatley was born and raised in Bethlehem, and came back to her hometown for opening night of Musikfest.

"It's a staple," Wheatley, who now lives in Philipsburg, said. "It is the best thing ever."

Known as the country's largest non-gated, free music festival, people are coming from near and far for nonstop music and fun.

"We usually come almost every day, spend a ton of money," Kim Bassler, who lives in Allentown, said. "Way too much money."

Even hours before the opening ceremony, people walked around, checking out the vendors and waiting for it all to begin.

Bassler said she's looking forward to buying from one of her favorite vendors, 'Aw Shucks' Roasted Corn.

"All the free music, the wonderful food," she said.

Those vendors selling the food are just as excited.

"It's just a great venue," Jennifer Emili, who owns 'Aw Shucks' Roasted Corn, said. "It's probably one of our best."

Organizers say it's been more than a year of careful planning and preparation.

"Feeling great," said Jon Lunger, who directs content marketing for ArtsQuest. "First day of a fest that's 40 years in the making. What's not to be excited about?"

That's right: The fest is now entering its 40th year, and many fest-goers have also been going almost as strong.

Wheatley said she's been going each year since she was about 2 years old.

"Every single one, so I would say probably 30, since I'm 32," she said.

And on opening day, though the sky was somewhat gray, it didn't seem to be turning anyone away.

"I won't let it stop me coming out," said Julia Branch, who lives in Bethlehem. "And if it does, I'll come back again."

"Hope for the best," Bassler said. "And there's always undercovers. So no big deal."

"What are you going to do? You can't change it. Just deal with it," Emili said. "And you'd be surprised how many people come out even if it's raining."

Organizers say the best way to get all your Musikfest information — including up-to-date push notifications with weather updates — is to download the Musikfest app.