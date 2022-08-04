Temperatures were back in the 90s Thursday as Musikfest kicked off in Bethlehem. Other headliners, such as Ja Rule and Ashanti are scheduled during the 10-day music event.

"Nice throwback to the 90s," Sev Tysh, from Warminster, said.

But the music wasn't the only element bringing us back to the 90s.

"I think they said something, it's around 90 degrees, but it feels like 100 with the humidity," Miranda Preziosi, from the Poconos, said.

"It feels like 110 out here," Musikfest volunteer, Kesana Goode, from Plainfield, N.J., said. "It's extremely hot out here."

"Very hot here today, obviously the sun, and the black-top just radiates heat," Tysh said. "So it feels like an oven out here."

As workers and volunteers bustled around with last minute preparations early Thursday afternoon, very few stragglers could be found just checking out the site -- except maybe a few: Preziosi, along with Mathew Mammen from Bethlehem, work in a building near the festival. They braved the heat, walking around to scope out the food vendors.

"It's brutal," Mammen said.

"It's hot," Preziosi added. " ...I actually looked at the stage earlier, I was scoping that out from the outside. Is there like an A/C over there or is it all outdoors?"

Staff say it's all outdoors -- at least by the main stage on the South Side. But there are some air-conditioned buildings folks can seek refuge in, like the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks.

And as for all the outdoor moments:

"Going to drink a lot of water, that's for sure," Tysh said.

"I need some water," Goode said.

Musikfest workers say they they're stocking up on water and other beverages.

"Especially with this weekend's heat, we're really looking to make sure we have enough water everywhere, to keep everyone hydrated, have a good, safe festival," Patrick Brogan, Chief Programming Officer for ArtsQuest, said.

Staff also say there are four misting fans on site. Two are on the south side: one inside the main stage and one at the accessible festivals playground across from the PBS building. Two are on the north side: one at Lagerplatz and one at the beer tent at Festplatz.

There are also health tents throughout the site. You can find them on the maps here: https://www.musikfest.org/info/map/

For more tips on staying healthy in the heat during Musikfest, click here: https://www.musikfest.org/tips-for-a-healthy-fest-from-lvhn-healthplatz/