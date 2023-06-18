ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police said a driver was stopped for a traffic violation in the area of South 3rd and West Union Streets in Allentown on Friday. According to police, a Trooper fired two rounds hitting the driver. Neighbors tell us there was an exchange of gunfire.

Police said the driver fled and struck other vehicles before coming to a stop on South Carlisle Street.

"I came out looked in the backyard and there was like 30 cops over here at least, at least and about 3 ambulances," said Eli Moscat who lives nearby.

Moscat tells 69 News at first he thought it was an accident. Police said the driver of a car that was hit was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the car that fled was taken to St. Luke's Fountain Hill for his injuries.

"It's getting crazy around here. I mean it just, I mean people just need to stop for the police, let them do their job and that police chase probably could've ended you know some way differently had they obeyed the law," said Moscat.

The State Police said the investigation continues with interviews and search warrants. Police said more information will be released on Tuesday.