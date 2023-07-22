FORKS TWP., Pa. -- “When I got the phone call Sunday morning it was dreadful," said Fran McBride

Just a few weeks ago we told you about all the fun happening at Bushkill Park in Forks Township. We even showcased their brand new carousel. Well, just days later, the park was submerged in water, following major flash flooding in eastern Northampton County.

“We were hoping it was minimum," said Sue Klein, Bushkill Park Manager.

This isn’t the park’s first go-around with this.

In fact, the park was completely flooded in 2004 and again in 2018. And the park has seen flooding on numerous other occasions over the years.

“We do see water quite often here so we’re used to that, but every time we never know what the outcome is going to be," said Klein.

But on Saturday, they’re back up on their feet.

The park was cleaned up and re-opened for families everywhere to enjoy -- all thanks to the community.

“It's incredible the amount of people who volunteer to keep this park going," said McBride.