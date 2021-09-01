"It's like I now have a river in my yard," says Karen Fell, of Maidencreek Township, Berks County.
Fell is seeing what much of the area is experiencing.
"Not showing any signs of stopping, getting worse, I'm sure we still have more hours of this," she says in her videorecording.
Hours to go, and perhaps inches more.
Floodwaters just down the road from her in Blandon, turned a park into a rushing river.
The story is the same to the north - take one front yard in New Ringgold, which has become a lake.
The pictures look familiar in Bethlehem, too, where the Monocacy Creek creeped up and surrounded parts of the historic Moravian Village.
And meantime, back on Faith Drive, hope has started to wash away.
"It is now up to my pool equipment, which I'm assuming I'm going to end up losing this time," Fell says in her video she's recording.
Fell says a nearby drain is useless, as the water just keeps on rising. And while she doesn't know how high it'll get before it stops, she knows one thing:
"Looks like we're in for a heck of a night."
A long night ahead for Karen, and many more, everyone just waiting for the rain to stop.