ALLENTOWN, Pa. - If you drove past 9th and Hamilton in Allentown recently, you might have noticed something is missing. Where trees once stood, stumps remain.

"It's not a cool sight," said Raymond Gonzalez.

Gonzales works at Change on Hamilton, a recovery center that has dozens of people coming in every day.

The trees were cut down as part of Hamilton Street construction. Gonzalez says the stumps are a hazard.

"Even with the cones on top of them a lot of times people are not paying attention," said Gonzalez.

Safety is one thing. Shade is another.

"The food bank is every Tuesday and Thursday from 12 to 3 and we service about 75 to 80 people a day," said Caring Place Executive Director Mary Griffin.

Griffin says in addition to shielding people in line, the trees were also used to hang hats and mittens for the homeless in the winter.

"We're losing our urban forest as it were," said Adam Bond with the Allentown Preservation League.

Bond believes the problem with the city's trees extends well beyond Hamilton Street. At 5th and Linden, he pointed out four dead trees and several tree wells that were vacant.

Bond says more needs to be done to address the future of Allentown's trees. That's exactly what Allentown Project Manager Kyle Sergent says the city is doing.

"Street trees are not like forest trees. They have a certain length to them because of the environment," said Sergent.

Sergent says the city is working on a comprehensive plan to map all of its trees, identify trees that need to be replaced, and where new trees should be planted.

As for the stumps, the city has now ground those down.

Sergent says there are plans to replace them once Archer Music Hall is complete.