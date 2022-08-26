BETHLEHEM, Pa. - High School football officially came back Friday night. One of the biggest season openers in the Lehigh Valley area was a rematch of last season's District 11 finals. Emmaus High School visited Freedom High School at BASD Stadium.

But, where Freedom took the championship last year, Emmaus came out on top this time, 19-13 in a nail biter.

Whether you were a Patriot from Freedom High, a visiting Hornet from Emmaus or even a black lab ball retriever, it was a game everyone had been long looking forward to.

"I feel like football season is like the highest energy of the whole year," Freedom High School senior, Jazmine Gibbons, said.

"There's been an awful lot of hot energy in my house for the last few weeks," Freedom High football dad, Jim Lutz said.

Lutz, who's also president of the Black & Gold Gridiron Club, which is the booster club for Patriots football, tells 69 News, this wasn't the typical game opener.

"Historically the south teams have played teams in the northern division...from my understanding what they did was in order to try to reduce those lopsided games," he said, "they created these games."

And the stakes don't get much higher than Freedom and Emmaus.

"Freedom and Emmaus played in the district championship last year and it was a good game," Lutz said.

Freedom ended up winning the district championship against Emmaus. But earlier that same season, Emmaus beat freedom at the Hornets' home.

"We get thrown into the fire right away," Freedom High School Senior, Cameron Frantz, said. "So it's a good opportunity for our squad to come out here, get acclimated, get excited."

Freedom students were decked out in their Hawaiian theme.

"I'm so excited, I've literally been looking forward to this for four years, since I was a freshman," Jazmine Gibbons said.

As a senior, Gibbons finally got her chance to be a letter in the student fan section, known as the Riot Squad.

"Oh my gosh, I love it. You can't be the Patriots without the P," Gibbons, a co-captain of the Riot Squad, said.

And Emmaus students were equally representing in their theme, neon.

"It's a big game," Emmaus High School senior, Max, McGrath, said. "It's revenge week for us, for sure after last year. Opening game of the season, even though it's not home, it's still a big game."