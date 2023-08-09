CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Residents are still dealing with the aftermath of Monday’s heavy winds and storm damage.

A property in Center Valley is now left with major clean up after a 150-year-old sycamore tree snapped in the back yard.

“I've never seen anything like it," said property owner Julian Lopez.

The house was safe, but everything else needs replaced.

“Came outside and that tree was half gone, my truck was ruined, and my wife's truck was completely smashed," said Lopez.

Julian tells us he’s just happy his family is okay.

“We’re all safe, we’re alive. Move on, hopefully it doesn't happen again,” said Lopez.

Over in Upper Saucon, they’re cleaning up what’s left of their damage, too.

Jane Gilbert says her neighborhood in Afton Village was all hands-on deck for a few days.

“People were out everywhere. Looking, walking around, making sure, checking on people to see if they had power, if they were okay," said Gilbert.

“Some people I know were sharing generators. There was a lot of that going on."

She said moments like the massive storm showed her just how lucky she is to have her neighbors, and she was adamant they knew she was grateful for their help.

“I made zucchini bread with blueberries and I wanted to bring it over to Bob and Lisa for helping us get the post back in, and coming over to check on us," said Gilbert.