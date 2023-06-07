It's all around us and hard to avoid. That smokey air we've been breathing in, caused by wildfires in Quebec, Canada, got worse on Wednesday, before it's forecasted to get better.

The Code Red air quality alert let us know that breathing this air is hazardous to our health right now.

The Air Quality Index on Wednesday is marked as "unhealthy," whereas the upcoming Thursday forecast is a Code Orange, marked as "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

People spoke with 69 News about the impact it's been having on them.

Avid Trexler Park-goers say you almost never see the parking lots as empty as they were Wednesday evening around 6 p.m.

"Even in the coldest day in December, or the hottest day in July, you'll see still see five, 10, 15 cars," Uday Parekh, who lives right by the park in Allentown, said. "At least five to 10."

But a smoky night as bad as it was on Wednesday seems to have done just that.

Priyanka Parekh is visiting her dad, Uday, and other family from Denver, Colorado.

"I'm kind of used to bad air, especially in the summer, but I haven't seen anything quite like this," she said.

Priyanka says she's spent a good amount of time in both Denver and Salt Lake City, where she normally experiences more air quality issues than when she's back in her hometown in Allentown.

"My eyes kind of are tearing up here," she said. "I have a little bit of a headache. And those aren't the kinds of things I necessarily just notice at home when I'm in Denver or Salt Lake. So this is a new experience."

"I've traveled a bit around the world, but I've never seen anything like this," her dad, Uday, added.

Health officials say people should stay indoors whenever possible. And if you must be out, you should wear an N-95 mask.

"We both wore masks, you know, just because it's quite bad," Uday said.

Even so, the dogs still have to go, when they have to go. 69 News caught up with Dominick Howard, who lives right by Trexler Park, taking his dogs outside for a quick bathroom break.

"It kind of affects my lungs a little bit," he said. "But I kind of get used to it a little bit. But I still don't believe this is like, safe for kids to be out."

Allentown resident Dixie Reichard also tells 69 News her dogs don't understand why they can't stay out for longer.

"They got to go potty," she said. "And then they come back in because it's not safe for them."

Reichard was out shopping at Weis in Allentown; it appeared shoppers were out and about there, more so than at the park, with the promise of refuge inside the store.

"I'm stocking up just so I can stay inside," Reichard said. "I have some COVID complications, and I shouldn't be out. So I'm just going to stay in the house, me and my dogs."

People speaking with 69 News say they're all just trying to wait it out, and make the most of their time.

Priyanka and Uday Parekh hope they'll get a little more father-daughter time in, out in the great outdoors before she heads back out west.

"Obviously for different people with different health conditions, this affects us differently," she said. "It's a lot bigger of an inconvenience for other people. So kind of just rolling with it."