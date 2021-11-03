BETHLEHEM, Pa. - 40-year-old Democrat J. William Reynolds is now going from Bethlehem City Council to the mayor's office after winning the job on election night.
"Talking to voters coming out of the polls, you could tell there was a lot of enthusiasm for our city and where we are going," Reynolds said.
"I think it starts now. Talking about how we recover from the pandemic, how do we invest in our neighborhoods," he answered when asked about his first day in office.
The William Allen High School social studies teacher will be stepping down before taking office. He will be making a series of initiatives, including ways to bring more people into downtown, helping those most affected by the pandemic, and citywide revitalization.
Reynolds points to Bethlehem's Northside 2027 model of partnering the school district with community organizations and small businesses, as a citywide framework.
"Getting our school districts, getting our community organizations, non-profits, citizens and business owners behind all the same ideas is something for 2022 that I really appreciate more than ever," he said.
The 14-year city councilman wants to use some of the city's $34 million in federal COVID relief funds to expand internet and transportation access.
He says details will be coming soon. His first day in office is Jan. 3.