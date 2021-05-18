BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Councilman J. William Reynolds is leading in Bethlehem's mayoral primary race.
As of around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Reynolds received 3,053 votes to Grubb's 1,906.
William Reynolds and former Bethlehem Deputy Director of Community Development Dana Grubb are competing for the Democratic nomination in the city's mayoral race.
The winner will face Republican John Kachmar in the general election this November. Kachmar, a former Lehigh County administrator who has spent nearly three decades working in city management, ran unopposed on the Republican ticket.
Bethlehem voters are electing a new leader, as current Mayor Bob Donchez has reached his term limit.