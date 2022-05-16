BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two artists will co-headline a night of Musikfest 2022.
Ja Rule and Ashanti will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Friday, Aug. 12, ArtsQuest announced Monday.
Ja Rule made his debut in 1999 with his single "Holla Holla." He joined forces with Ashanti for songs "Always on Time," "Mesmerize" and "Wonderful," gaining four Grammy nominations and two American Music Award nominations.
Ashanti was named to the Guinness Book of World Records for most albums sold by any debut female artist, and still holds the record today.
Tickets for the show go on sale to the public on Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m.
Musikfest is set for Aug. 5-14, 2022.