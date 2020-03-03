Interstate 78

WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - A jackknifed tractor-trailer caused backups on a stretch of I-78 East in Northampton County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on mile marker 73.6, right before the Easton exit, state police said.

