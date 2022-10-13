...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lehigh,
northwestern Bucks and south central Northampton Counties through 630
PM EDT...
At 554 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Geryville, or 11 miles south of Allentown, moving northeast at 30
mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Allentown, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Hellertown, Ferndale, Pleasant
Valley, Geryville, Springtown, Lehigh University, Fountain Hill,
Freemansburg, Coopersburg, Richlandtown and Trumbauersville.
This includes the following highways...
Northeast Extension between mile markers 40 and 49.
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 60 and 70.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH