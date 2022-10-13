L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash in Northampton County is causing problems for the evening commute.

A tractor trailer jackknifed on Route 33 heading north, at the Lehigh River Bridge. That's near the Freemansburg Avenue exit in Lower Saucon Township.

Both lanes of Route 33 are closed.

Vehicles cannot access Route 33 from I-78.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

Scroll down for comments if available