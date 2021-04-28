EASTON, Pa. | The Easton man convicted in what prosecutor's called a revenge killing inside the Easton Cafe in 2009 signaled he may appeal the jury's verdict.
Northampton County Judge Michael Koury on Wednesday formally sentenced Jacob Holmes Jr. to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Miguel Aponte. A jury convicted Holmes in December of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. His co-conspirator, Franklin Barndt, pleaded guilty to conspiracy in 2014.
The Northampton County District Attorney's Office sought the death penalty for Holmes. After convicting Holmes of murder and conspiracy, the jury deadlocked on the death penalty, meaning Holmes was automatically sentenced to life in prison without parole.
The judge, however, delayed sentencing. On Wednesday, he sentenced Holmes to life and another 15 to 30 years on the conspiracy charge.
Holmes told the judge he may file an appeal that his attorneys were ineffective at trial. He claimed that the defense didn't call witnesses that he wanted to testify.
Outside the courtroom, Jacob Holmes Sr. said he recently hired two new attorneys.
Authorities maintain Aponte's murder stemmed from a 2006 beef at the C.R. Fanny's strip club in which Holmes was shot and his friend killed.
