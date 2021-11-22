N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Jaindl Farms is ramping up efforts to make sure people in the Lehigh Valley don't go hungry on Thanksgiving.
The North Whitehall Township-based farm is running a pound-for-pound initiative on Monday.
Jaindl says for every pound of turkey sold Monday at its retail store or on its website, it will donate a pound of turkey to two local charities.
Donations will be evenly split between Second Harvest Food Bank and the Allentown Rescue Mission.
Jaindl estimates donations could reach up to 13,000 pounds or more.