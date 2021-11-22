Jaindl turkey

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Jaindl Farms is ramping up efforts to make sure people in the Lehigh Valley don't go hungry on Thanksgiving.

The North Whitehall Township-based farm is running a pound-for-pound initiative on Monday.

Jaindl says for every pound of turkey sold Monday at its retail store or on its website, it will donate a pound of turkey to two local charities.

Donations will be evenly split between Second Harvest Food Bank and the Allentown Rescue Mission.

Jaindl estimates donations could reach up to 13,000 pounds or more.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.