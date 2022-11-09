The dangerous and infectious bird flu hits close to home. Jaindl Farms in Orefield, Lehigh County tells us thousands of turkeys there were affected.
Right in our backyard, Jaindl Farms is just the latest farm we're learning of that's been affected by bird flu.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the current outbreak has affected more than four million birds in the state. The USDA says more than 50 million birds across 46 states have been affected.
At Jaindl Farms, some 14,000 turkeys are among the latest confirmed to be infected.
But owner David Jaindl tells us, this should not affect your turkey day. In a statement, he explains:
"Many of the Jaindl turkeys intended for Thanksgiving were processed prior to this challenge. We are confident that we will have an adequate supply of turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday."
He also notes that this particular strain, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI A(H5N1), "does not present a food safety concern."
And the CDC confirms that on its website, saying: "No human bird flu infections have been reported from proper handling of poultry meat or from eating properly cooked poultry or poultry products."
Human infections are rare, but possible, either through direct contact with a bird, contaminated surfaces, or spreading in the air from a bird.
The CDC also notes: "To date, no human infections with HPAI H5 viruses have been identified in the United States."
While that's good news for our immediate turkey consumption, the CDC also notes bird flu is highly contagious and requires a rapid response.
"Millions of chickens and turkeys have been culled to try to control the outbreaks," the CDC website says.
This could possibly affect future supply.
For farms, the USDA says, bird owners should review their biosecurity practices and stay vigilant to protect poultry and pet birds from this disease.
The Department of Agriculture says cooking eggs and poultry to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills bacteria and viruses.
According to the USDA, this is one of two recent outbreaks in Lehigh County. In both cases, thousands of birds were affected. One was confirmed on Nov. 4, with 14,500 birds affected, and the other on Nov. 8, with 17,400 birds affected.
The Lehigh Valley Zoo also sent a statement, saying it's less than 10 miles from two recent cases. And because bird flu is so contagious, staff has moved most of their birds to indoor spaces to eliminate contact with wild birds on zoo grounds.
"Due to indoor space limitations," the statement continues, "large birds such as emu and ostrich will remain in their exhibits.
"Other precautions continuing include higher levels of biosecurity for birds, including personal protective equipment for staff; restricted access to bird areas; and modifications to existing habitats."