OREFIELD, Pa. – As November nears and families make Thanksgiving plans, turkey prices are on the rise nationwide. Farmers say it's due in large part to the spread of the bird flu while they were raising their flocks for the season.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, turkey prices are up as much as 73% this year from last year. Certain turkeys are $1.99 per pound compared to last year's $1.15.

Jaindl Farms in Orefield is an integrated operation, allowing it to control many of its own input prices, like growing its own crops. Still, owner David Jaindl says even at his farm, prices are up 12% to 18%.

"It's tough because the product is limited," he said. "You know, across the country, so you're going to see higher prices this year."

The main reason? Jaindl says it's the spread of bird flu at a time when many were raising turkeys for the holiday season.

"Knock on wood, but we've, you know, we've steered, stay free of that," Jaindl said.

Still, the bird flu cost the farm in its own ways. Jaindl implemented a biosecurity plan to keep the virus at bay.

Jaindl also says crops are another contributor to higher costs.

"The fertilizers and all the input costs on growing, all the grains are up dramatically," he said.

That, along with product price increases, are also thanks to the impact of the pandemic.

"The cost of bags way up," Jaindl said, "because it's a petroleum product. The bags that the turkeys are wrapped in, the boxes — way up."

But Jaindl, whose farm produces hundreds of thousands of turkeys each year — and has been supplying Thanksgiving turkeys to the White House since the late 50s — says we shouldn't expect these higher turkey prices to last forever.

"What the price is today, which is substantially higher than it's ever been for Thanksgiving, will go down," he said. "And I would say substantially for next year."